Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,794 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion.

Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal.

Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion.

Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Article Title

Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing public scrutiny around Dominion’s infrastructure plans and offshore wind ambitions could increase regulatory delays or project costs, which may weigh on investor confidence in near-term growth. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0%

D opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here