Pinebridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,092 Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,092 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here