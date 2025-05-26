Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

