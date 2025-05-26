Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC reissued a "reduce" rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.87.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $295.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here