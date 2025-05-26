Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,651 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

