Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

