Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,357 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $273.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.46 and a 200 day moving average of $306.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

