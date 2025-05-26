Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here