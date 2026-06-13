Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,211 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,011,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $859,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $737.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $677.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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