Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $660,000 Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 299,635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,716,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $293,881,000 after purchasing an additional 303,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $373.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.10 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58. The company has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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