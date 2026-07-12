Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.5%

CSCO traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. 26,175,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,114,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $478.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Cisco Systems News

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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