Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,797.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,216,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,671. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,705.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,475.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $706.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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