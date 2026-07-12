Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $23.75 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $14.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $952.42. 1,957,575 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $930.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $782.09. The stock has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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