Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,188 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,098 shares of the company's stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,821 shares of the company's stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Planet Fitness from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.50.

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Key Stories Impacting Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang.

Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Rosen investor notice

Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Levi & Korsinsky lawsuit notice

The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld lawsuit announcement

Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Negative Sentiment: The expanding number of law-firm solicitations increases reputational and litigation uncertainty for PLNT. Potential financial damages, legal expenses, and continued investor scrutiny could weigh on the stock even though Planet Fitness is guiding to approximately $3.19 in 2026 EPS.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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