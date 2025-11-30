Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $91.12 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,847 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.9% of Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $258.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company's revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here