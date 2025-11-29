PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,932 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,424,270. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,525,000. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

