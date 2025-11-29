PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX - Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Argan were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Argan by 1,142.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.39, for a total value of $1,911,474.27. Following the sale, the director owned 9,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,577.83. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $4,079,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,467,758.88. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company's stock.

AGX stock opened at $395.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.12. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $399.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Argan's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Argan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Argan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGX. Glj Research raised shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Argan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

