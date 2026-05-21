PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $113.28 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,016 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 33,827 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $113,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $109.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Article Title

The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Article Title

Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Neutral Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Article Title

Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary and fund commentary referenced BSX as having “weak results” or falling on that basis, which adds to the perception of recent pressure on the shares. Article Title

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BSX opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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