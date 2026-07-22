PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $300.16 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,862 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of GE Vernova worth $300,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,075.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,037.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.52. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. AI Data Centers Need Power, and These 2 Industrials Are Cashing In

Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. GE Vernova: The Hidden AI Play That Has Few Growth Headwinds

Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. GE Vernova Inc. Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace.

Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high.

Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term risk is earnings disappointment: with shares already up sharply over the past year, any miss on margins, orders, or backlog commentary could pressure the stock if management does not reinforce the growth story.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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