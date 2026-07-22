PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $894.96 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114,966 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,973 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of AbbVie worth $894,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $256.18 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.90 and a 1 year high of $261.64. The company has a market capitalization of $452.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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