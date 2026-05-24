PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,906,260,000 after buying an additional 789,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,889,000 after buying an additional 555,752 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,616,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,614,000 after buying an additional 444,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 157.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 699,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,551,000 after buying an additional 428,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $652.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $518.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $479.80 and its 200 day moving average is $523.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $21,444,648. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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