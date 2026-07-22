PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,143 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of RTX worth $551,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.81. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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