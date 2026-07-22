PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974,572 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 61,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,716,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Stone Loft Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities and broad-market ETFs moved higher during the session, which likely lifted QQQ as investors rotated back into large-cap growth and tech exposure. Exchange-Traded Funds Higher as US Equities Advance After Midday
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary remains constructive on AI infrastructure and large-cap growth, a tailwind for QQQ’s heavily weighted tech holdings. Ahead Of Earnings (Video): Compute, Memory And The AI Infrastructure Buildout
- Positive Sentiment: One market outlook piece argued that improving rates of change support the bull market, reinforcing optimism for equity ETFs tied to growth stocks like QQQ. Improving Rates Of Change Support The Bull Market
- Positive Sentiment: A separate article urged investors to stay bullish despite a rough week, highlighting AI and other cyclical growth areas that can help support QQQ sentiment. Stay Bullish Despite The Rough Week: Aerospace, Finance, Biotech, And AI
- Neutral Sentiment: QQQ’s low-volatility sibling declared a monthly distribution, which is routine fund activity and not a major direct driver for the main Nasdaq-100 ETF. Invesco QQQ low volatility ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0481
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles flagged leverage, margin debt, tariffs, inflation, and recession risks, but these are broad market warnings rather than QQQ-specific news. The $1.5 Trillion Warning Signal: Leverage Is Peaking, And History Is Unforgiving
- Neutral Sentiment: Other commentary on energy, China AI, and ETF comparisons adds context, but it does not directly change the near-term outlook for Invesco QQQ Trust NASDAQ: QQQ. Is First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9%
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $708.97 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $720.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.57.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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