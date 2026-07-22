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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974,572 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 61,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,716,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Stone Loft Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $708.97 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $720.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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