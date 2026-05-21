PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $112,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after acquiring an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,850,687,000 after acquiring an additional 322,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,244,670,000 after purchasing an additional 141,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,003,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $932,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6%

DE opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $579.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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