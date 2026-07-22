PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,240 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $238,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. DJE Kapital AG increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 20,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 376.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 79,823 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 41,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE UNH opened at $436.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $406.35 and its 200 day moving average is $343.75. The stock has a market cap of $396.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $512.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth was upgraded to , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to $516 and reiterated an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to and reiterated an rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s strong Q2 performance , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Article Title

Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Reports framed UNH as a defensive healthcare leader benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Article Title

Reports framed UNH as a benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Neutral Sentiment: The House passed a bill focused on provider accountability and fraud prevention in federal health programs; the article noted UNH could be affected by tighter oversight, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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