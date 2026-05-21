PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 225,894 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 225,894 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $185,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 110.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 106,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $99,754,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Article Title

Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Positive Sentiment: Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Article Title

Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Article Title

Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also continues to focus on pipeline hopes, patent risks, and valuation moves, which keep investor attention on long-term execution rather than near-term financial results. Article Title

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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