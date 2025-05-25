Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 551,300 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $33,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,705.2% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 56,592 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

