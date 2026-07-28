Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,915 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after buying an additional 2,022,389 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 1,028,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock worth $194,770,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $382.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

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Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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