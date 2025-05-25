Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $53.79 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 864,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $75.81.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,407 shares of company stock valued at $32,990,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

