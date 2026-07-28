Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Wingstop by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $381.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $183.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WING shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wingstop from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wingstop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens set a $200.00 price objective on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Wingstop from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Further Reading

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