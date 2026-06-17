Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 35,477 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,022 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $162,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $982.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $479.04 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,012.17 and its 200 day moving average is $839.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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