Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $115.16 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,169 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 566,555 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $115,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 171,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,891 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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