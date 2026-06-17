Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 216.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,662 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 183,051 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $287,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Article Title

Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Positive Sentiment: The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Article Title

The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Article Title

Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Article Title

Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing a “quiet new threat” to Lilly’s GLP-1 business, as employer coverage and access concerns could slow adoption or limit growth for its top-selling obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,006.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,016.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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