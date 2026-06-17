Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 748,355 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,727 shares of the company's stock after selling 748,355 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Credo Technology Group worth $158,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company's stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 849,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,117,000 after buying an additional 184,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.41.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $270.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $259,974.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,397.78. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $9,979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,384 shares of company stock valued at $66,025,968. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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