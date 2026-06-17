Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $223,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

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