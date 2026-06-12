Polen Capital Management LLC Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 383,326 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in NU were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in NU by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NU by 38.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here