Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $202,000 Stake in Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its position in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey's holdings in Kohl's were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl's during the 1st quarter worth about $11,650,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,818,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,244 shares of the company's stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 831,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 43.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 785,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kohl's by 21.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,303,123 shares of the company's stock worth $36,490,000 after acquiring an additional 745,543 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kohl's in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kohl's from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kohl's from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl's from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Kohl's Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $24.68 on Friday. Kohl's Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl's has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

