Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Trims Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD cut its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,383 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $1,644,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 198,609 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,305.69. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $465,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,107. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,884 shares of company stock worth $59,014,018. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $270.21.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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