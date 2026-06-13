Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,270,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $272,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,391 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 217,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,834,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.18. The company has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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