Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 41,100 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,480 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Oklo makes up 12.6% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.55% of Oklo worth $42,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 195.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company's stock worth $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,808 shares of the company's stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 359,866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 284,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO opened at $88.87 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Oklo in a report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.29.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

