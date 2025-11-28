Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,386 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,111 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,692 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $137.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

