Preformed Line Products Company $PLPC Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,818 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Preformed Line Products worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 17.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Preformed Line Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Preformed Line Products Company has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $245.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average of $179.20.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.09 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Preformed Line Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

