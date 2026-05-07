Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,984 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock worth $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $3,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $41,712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 136.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 43,933 shares of company stock worth $7,135,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $198.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price target on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.31.

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Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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