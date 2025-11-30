Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The business's fifty day moving average price is $509.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Microsoft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.33.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

