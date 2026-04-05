Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 42,351 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 70,585.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,725,720 shares of the company's stock worth $6,187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,018 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 86.6% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,406 shares of the company's stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,324.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,716,351 shares of the company's stock worth $116,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,571 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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