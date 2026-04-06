Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $623.00 price target (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $785.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $708.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $703.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $450.13 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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