Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $197.52 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 166,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sherwin-Williams worth $197,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,903,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 80,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $328.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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