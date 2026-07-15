Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $235.70 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,376 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of McKesson worth $235,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total value of $6,715,898.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $802.80 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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