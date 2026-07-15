Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,934 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $190,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after purchasing an additional 261,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,376.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,503.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,280.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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