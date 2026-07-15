Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 237,490 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,490 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Citigroup worth $270,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock worth $152,496,000 after purchasing an additional 365,041 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,986,407 shares of the company's stock worth $933,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $143.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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